Switch is a very simple game where you have to synchronize yourself in order to tap switches in time.
If you miss one circle, you loose.
If you tap on a red switch, you loose.
This game is hard.
This game is harsh.
This game hurts.
But this game loves you... in a way.
Challenge yourself and try improving your reflexes.
Press Review:
- "Is Switch the new Flappy Bird?" - journaldugeek ( http://www.journaldugeek.com/2014/10/20/switch-le-jeu-qui-vous-rendra-fou/ )
- "The feeling to be in control is amazing!" - frAndroid ( http://www.frandroid.com/applications/247763_switch-joue-dexterite-surtout-patience )
- "This game can drive you crazy!" - XatakAndroid ( http://www.xatakandroid.com/juegos-android/switch-el-juego-que-puede-volverte-loco )
This game can be fully played by people suffering from colorblindness.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.