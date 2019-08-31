Switch is a very simple game where you have to synchronize yourself in order to tap switches in time.

If you miss one circle, you loose.

If you tap on a red switch, you loose.

This game is hard.

This game is harsh.

This game hurts.

But this game loves you... in a way.

Challenge yourself and try improving your reflexes.

Press Review:

- "Is Switch the new Flappy Bird?" - journaldugeek ( http://www.journaldugeek.com/2014/10/20/switch-le-jeu-qui-vous-rendra-fou/ )

- "The feeling to be in control is amazing!" - frAndroid ( http://www.frandroid.com/applications/247763_switch-joue-dexterite-surtout-patience )

- "This game can drive you crazy!" - XatakAndroid ( http://www.xatakandroid.com/juegos-android/switch-el-juego-que-puede-volverte-loco )

This game can be fully played by people suffering from colorblindness.