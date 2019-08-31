X

switch for Android

By Monkey Moon Free

By Monkey Moon

Switch is a very simple game where you have to synchronize yourself in order to tap switches in time.

If you miss one circle, you loose.

If you tap on a red switch, you loose.

This game is hard.

This game is harsh.

This game hurts.

But this game loves you... in a way.

Challenge yourself and try improving your reflexes.

Press Review:

- "Is Switch the new Flappy Bird?" - journaldugeek ( http://www.journaldugeek.com/2014/10/20/switch-le-jeu-qui-vous-rendra-fou/ )

- "The feeling to be in control is amazing!" - frAndroid ( http://www.frandroid.com/applications/247763_switch-joue-dexterite-surtout-patience )

- "This game can drive you crazy!" - XatakAndroid ( http://www.xatakandroid.com/juegos-android/switch-el-juego-que-puede-volverte-loco )

This game can be fully played by people suffering from colorblindness.

Release August 31, 2019
Date Added August 31, 2019
Version 2.12

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

