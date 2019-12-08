Super Jungle world is a beautiful and fun musical adventure game in which Super Jungle world plays

The game can play without internet and wifi and is completely offline.

A hunter hunted all the animals on a jungle island for sale on the black market. Super Jungle world is a great friend of nature and will do his best to help the innocent animals.

* Once the mythical jungle hero enters, he can begin to liberate them, but beware that the hunter will always be behind him. So, make & nbsp; Take on the danger of the jungle with the strong champion rushing in this hymnal game.

In Super Jungle World is in a hurry to save all animal friends so that it continues to run as fast as you can, you have to guide him through many obstacles by moving up and down, and jumping * you must make sure that the hunter does not catch the hero * From saving animals from selling them on the black market.

* While you save friends of animals there are enemies monkey and monkey and there is anime cat and all other animals.

* Features: Super Jungle world

* Free play, lifetime!

* Classic 2D game style with stunning images

* Power ups and unique allies

* Simple, intuitive and addictive game

* Optimized for family play

* Lots of achievements to get

* Small size game,

* If you love a small game, this small game is really addictive

* Open various run and save animals achievements

*how to play?

Run as much as you can from the hunter

Two clicks to jump over obstacles

Start an epic adventure with Super Hero and experience this endless retro fast-running game! Free

* Music and sounds are complete

* Perfect for all ages

Relax, we will take an adventure at Super Jungle World