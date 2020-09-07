Super Jungle World is a Classic Retro Platform Game with a Super Jungle Boy Character Super Jungle World Super World is the most intresting Adventure game with an Arcade Game Style.

Amazing classic Super World Jungle Adventure scroller game.

This game brings back memories of old school arcade games with many adventures. The world of this game contains well-designed levels, various enemies, a boss, a simple play game, nice graphics and soothing music and sounds Jungle Adventure In Super World is the most challenging Adventure game with classic adventure platform game.

Your task in this game is to control Super World Island, kill enemies, avoid traps, kill enemy bosses and the like.

Super Boy Island eats coins together and enjoys life. Suddenly, Monster appears in the deep jungle of nowhere. This evil-captured monster escaped into the deep boy of the jungle.

In this Run Game you need to break brick to release power-up items and become bigger That helps your player to fight the enemies and monsters buy jumping over them ,The jungle adventure is a game of everyone who loves several challenging levels because it contains over 80 levels , I hope you will enjoy playing these levels.

Super Jungle World - Super World give you the ability to get power ups, levels, and every other thing on the game for free. Download right now and enjoy a totally free game.

The story begins in Island Jungle World where you have to fight with jungle monsters such as Monkey, Sheep, Pig, Duck, Rabbit, Zombie, Dog, Squirrel, Snail, Bird, Crocodile.

If you like platform games or adventure games, you can go on an adventure for a fun experience! In a global adventure filled with many beautiful adventures.

Do not hesitate! Download now this legendary free platform game that takes you on a unique and fun adventure. Super World Jungle Adventures Island is the best costume for you!

Super Jungle Adventures gives you the opportunity to participate in exciting global adventures, and Super World Jungle Adventures Island is one of the best adventure games out there and it's very easy for everyone to play and get started.

Characteristics of Super World Jungle Adventures:

+ Impressive gameplay similar to classic retro games

+ beautiful worlds with 100 different wonderful levels and more will come.

+ Classic retro platform game style

+ Collect all the watermelons and run without being caught by an angry monster and eat the banana to be strong.

+ Underground and aquatic worlds, swim, jump and run

+ Tense monsters, like frogs, cannibals, octopuses, birds and more.

+ Good relaxing music and sound effects.

+ Great photo and beautiful Super Jungle Adventures

+ Beautiful high resolution graphics

+ Simple control just run and jump Super Jungle Adventure

+ Jump, sprint, glide and lift a variety of handling pleasure

+ Run and complete all levels with three stars.

How to play:

+ After eating a banana, you can shoot bullets, press the fire button to shoot!

+ complete all levels with 3 stars.

+ To move, click right or left on the control pad

+ Swimming: press the jump button several times to swim higher

+ Just tap the screen to jump Super World Adventures.

+ Eat watermelon as much as you can to get stronger and defeat all monsters.

+ Jump to crush the enemy or avoid the monsters.

We are working on more levels for a future update.

enjoy!