this app is specially designed for EasyN super babe Baby Monitor. With unique P2P connection technology, users can easily watch live video over the world at any time witout any complicated setting.Features:1. play music for baby2. record video to Micro SD cardinsert the micro sd card to the sd card slot in the back of the baby monitor, then record the video to sd card by the recording button of the app3. show temperature and humidity of the room.