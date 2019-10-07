This is the official 'sugar, sugar' game by Bart Bonte.

Draw with your finger on the screen to direct enough sugar in all the cups in each level. New puzzle elements are introduced as you make progress: colour filters, gravitation switches, ...

Realistic physics results in thousands of sugar particles trickling down the screen.

Draw to direct enough sugar in all the cups in each of the 100 levels. In almost every update new levels are added!

Draw anything you want and direct the sugar anywhere you want in the bonus sandbox mode.

Sugar, Sugar is a bontegames game copyrighted by Bart Bonte, the game you know from the browser but completely redesigned for mobile with new graphics and many new levels.

The game supports all Android screen sizes (phones and tablets).