sufi lines status video: 30 second status video for Android

By CyberTech Solution Free

Developer's Description

By CyberTech Solution

Sufi line status video app is an entertainment app. You can download your favorite sufi lines and can put on your whats app, messenger and even you can share it with sms. You can easily download and listen. There is huge collection of whats app status videos of differect categories. This app contain status of three great legend nusrat fateh ali khan, rahat fateh ali khan and abida parveen. These three legend sung greate sufi lines. Sufi line whats app video status contain following category:

Birthday video with your name on demand

Anniversary(wedding, Engagement) Video with your name on demand

Share feeling with your lover name video

Sufi lines of Nusrat fateh ali khan

Sufi lines of Rahit fateh ali khan

Sufi status lines of Abida parveen

Download free unlimited video for your social media app. download with high speed no buffering and consume very less mobile data.

Interface: eye catchy interface clean and smooth UI that will attract you.

Quickly share on: you can share any status video with in sec on WhatsApp, Instagram, messenger or any other platform like WeChat, chat share, telegram, vidStatus, lyrical.ly, vm status, bit.ly,

Updated on daily basis: on every morning you will get fresh and latest video status for sharing your feelings with your loved once.

Upload your feelings: you can also upload your favorite video on sufi lines app and share your thought with other user on the app.

WhatsApp status Downloaded/saver: the best part is that you can save your WhatsApp status as well and can be share with your friends and family member even with your girlfriend/boyfriend.

VOD/Video on demand: the attractive features is that if you want any status video according to your mood whether you are sad, romantic, hot or in lovely mood you can just type your video name and send us we will provide it with in few moments. You can also get dedicated status with your loved one name, birthday video with name, anniversary status with name and date and much more.

Indian Punjabi videos

Lyrical Full screen

Romantic/Sad status

Motivational/Inspirational video

Funny jokes

Quote about life

Ramdhan/eid ul azha videos

Girlfriend/boyfriend status

Status with you lover name

Anniversary customize video

Birthday, father day and mother day videos

English and Arabic status

Saraiki short video lyrics

shayari/poetry video

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
