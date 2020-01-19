X

structure analysis software for Android

By Effective WebApp Free

Effectivewebapp offers an effective structure analysis software for engineers.

Easy to use:

Design truss and frame 2D structure very easy with unlimited supports, sections,beams and loads to define

Effective:

Calculate and get all diagrams and equations of efforts and displacements for each beam in the structure and a lot more...

Free:

Save all your work online to your free account so no download required and you can access to all your projects anytime from any devices

Enjoy!!!

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 0.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

