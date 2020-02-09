X

stringster for badminton for Android

By Sportsnext Application Free

Developer's Description

By Sportsnext Application

Play badminton more effectively with a perfectly strung badminton racket! The stringster app measures the tension level of your strings by their sound. This helps you:

- to check your stringers performance

- to monitor the loss of tension over the course of time

- to identify the appropriate point of time for new strings

When the strings wear out, the precision and the touch of the racket get lost just as a racing cars wheels start spinning when its tires are worn out.

Playing your badminton racket with fresh strings has many advantages:

- higher repulsion power for longer clears and faster smashes

- better feel for the ball and more sensitive control

- better shock-damping performance for joint-protection at arm and shoulder

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
