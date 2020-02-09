Play badminton more effectively with a perfectly strung badminton racket! The stringster app measures the tension level of your strings by their sound. This helps you:
- to check your stringers performance
- to monitor the loss of tension over the course of time
- to identify the appropriate point of time for new strings
When the strings wear out, the precision and the touch of the racket get lost just as a racing cars wheels start spinning when its tires are worn out.
Playing your badminton racket with fresh strings has many advantages:
- higher repulsion power for longer clears and faster smashes
- better feel for the ball and more sensitive control
- better shock-damping performance for joint-protection at arm and shoulder
