This app is educational app for students,, this app provide basic notes for students.

Statistical inference is very important course for BBA and another students.

Statistical inference is the process of using data analysis to deduce properties of an underlying probability distribution. Inferential statistical analysis infers properties of a population, for example by testing hypotheses and deriving estimates.

Important topics of statistical inference:

Statistical Inference

Population (macroscopic phenomenon) and Sample

Population parameter

Static

Estimator

Comparison of unbiased estimators

Inference

Confidence Interval

Hypothesis testing

Factors Increasing Type II Error

Hypothesis testing steps

Example normal body temperature

Download this app and Please leave your feedback , so we can improve our apps.