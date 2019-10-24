X

statistical inference for Android

By SQSAPPS Free

Developer's Description

By SQSAPPS

This app is educational app for students,, this app provide basic notes for students.

Statistical inference is very important course for BBA and another students.

Statistical inference is the process of using data analysis to deduce properties of an underlying probability distribution. Inferential statistical analysis infers properties of a population, for example by testing hypotheses and deriving estimates.

Important topics of statistical inference:

Statistical Inference

Population (macroscopic phenomenon) and Sample

Population parameter

Static

Estimator

Comparison of unbiased estimators

Inference

Confidence Interval

Hypothesis testing

Factors Increasing Type II Error

Hypothesis testing steps

Example normal body temperature

Download this app and Please leave your feedback , so we can improve our apps.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

General

Release October 24, 2019
Date Added October 24, 2019
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping