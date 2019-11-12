Sonic dash hedgehog coloring game is an educational coloring and drawing book and one of the best coloring game for sonic dash characters. Boys and Girls will learn to paint pictures correctly using the right colors and will have so much fun time to coloring sonic ,Tails, Amy Rose, super of mario, the sonic hero coloring in our application game which contains about one hundred of sonic hedgehog Tails, Amy Rose coloring pages.

* FEATURES:

- More than 130 sonic Coloring pages.

- Lot of Pencils Colors.

- Available in 3 Languages.

- Save & Share with Sonic dash fans.

- Zoom in, Zoom out.

- Easy to use, and 100 % FREE.

- Available for offline use!

* HOW TO PLAY:

1- Click Play to start drawing sonique world.

2- Choose one Sonic image.

3- Select your colors.

4- Start painting Mario,Tails, Amy Rose.

5- Save or share your work.

So, what are you waiting for? download this Sonic coloring game now, and enjoy coloring your Tails, Amy Rose!

<<< DISCLAIMER >>>:

All images used in this app are believed to be in public domain. If you own rights to any of the images, and do not wish them to appear here, please contact us and they will be removed it from the application.