X

sniper shooting games : 3d gun shooter war for iOS

By xiong zeng Free

Developer's Description

By xiong zeng

Ready to have FUN? Download now the best shooting game for free!

The brave soldiers, in order to defend their homes are not monster ravaged, resolutely take up arms against the invasion of the monster.

The game uses third person angle of view, real game scene, many kinds of monsters, as well as the very simple game operation way, is you kill the leisure time the good helper.

The game uses the automatic aiming function, as long as you walk coquettish, full of blood clearance is not difficult.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release October 30, 2019
Date Added October 30, 2019
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping