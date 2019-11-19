The new smop application allows you to display the relevant 3D data and slices of a radiographic scan and implant planning, that has been prepared with the smop planning system on Windows or MacOs (www.mysmop.com).

In the app you can surf through all slices in all relevant areas and directions and you can comment implant planning and designed drilling templates.

Your chosen Service Partner or dental laboratory can export the data for the drilling template and manufacture it via milling or 3D printing. This drilling template can be used to control the drilling and putting of the implant into the bone of the patient.

This application is the first full-3D implant planning viewer on the market and the innovative template design of Swissmeda is known to guarantee the best sitting and working drilling templates for dental implant placement in the market.

System Requirements

Apple Iphone 5, IPad3, IPad Air or newer on IOS 8 or newer.