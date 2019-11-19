X

smop for iOS

By Swissmeda Free

Developer's Description

By Swissmeda

The new smop application allows you to display the relevant 3D data and slices of a radiographic scan and implant planning, that has been prepared with the smop planning system on Windows or MacOs (www.mysmop.com).

In the app you can surf through all slices in all relevant areas and directions and you can comment implant planning and designed drilling templates.

Your chosen Service Partner or dental laboratory can export the data for the drilling template and manufacture it via milling or 3D printing. This drilling template can be used to control the drilling and putting of the implant into the bone of the patient.

This application is the first full-3D implant planning viewer on the market and the innovative template design of Swissmeda is known to guarantee the best sitting and working drilling templates for dental implant placement in the market.

System Requirements

Apple Iphone 5, IPad3, IPad Air or newer on IOS 8 or newer.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.1

General

Release November 19, 2019
Date Added November 19, 2019
Version 1.5.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
