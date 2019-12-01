SJCAM new SJ9 series
2019 Flagship,SuperSmooth Gyro Stabilization,Waterroof body up to 5M,Wireless Charging,Live Streaming
SJCAM ZONE makes it easy to connect SJCAM motion cameras (the latest SJ9,SJ8 series, SJ7 STAR, SJ6 LEGEND, and various sports cameras with WIFI)
Real-time shooting preview, easy control of the camera, quick setting of camera parameters
Download camera images and videos quickly and easily
SJCAM ZONE Image Video Sharing Community, Innate Love Expression
Photo and video editing, various filters, video cropping, music addition, and more
Like, comment, collect outstanding works, exchange experience, find like-minded sports enthusiasts
If your camera cannot connect with the SJCAM App, please upgrade your camera firmware to the latest version. Firmware link: https://sjcam.com/support/
