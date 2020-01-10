Annihilate the completion in real-time PVP, face off against your opponents in blast mode or check out our terrifying single player mode! We is coming at you with a brand new version and lots of new additions to keep the action going at a blazing pace! With new maps, awesome weapons and a new elite competition system;
Features:
Intense, immersive real-time FPS action
- Experience incredible 360 arena combat with our fully optimized VR component
- Hectic 6 VS 6 real-time battles
- Awesome tactical movement system with console-like shooting experience
- Different real-world guns to choose from
Addictive multiplayer gameplay
- Work together with friends to annihilate your enemies in Team Mode
- Experience the intensity of We through a series of immersive detailed maps.
- Feel the chaos of war on the battlefield with intense, lifelike animation.
eSports for EVERYONE
- Fair matches with no upgrading systems available for guns
- Open matches for everyone, and every day!
***For an optimal shooting experience players should have 2GB+RAM and 4G or wifi ***
Think you and your squad can survive We ? Download and see how you stack up!
