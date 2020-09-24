Praising and worshiping God with hymns is an establishment of God in the holy scriptures. The C&S church has a godly heritage pass over to generations from our fathers and Heroes of our faith by integrating hymns to the core of our worship to Jehovah God.

The seraph hymn comes with the full hymns as contained in the hymn book with good look and feel, category of all hymns and easy search feature. Hymns has become mobile for mobile worship and meditation.

Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord (Ephesians 5 Vs 19)