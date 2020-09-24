Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

seraph hymn for Android

By Daramola Oluwasegun Free

Developer's Description

By Daramola Oluwasegun

Praising and worshiping God with hymns is an establishment of God in the holy scriptures. The C&S church has a godly heritage pass over to generations from our fathers and Heroes of our faith by integrating hymns to the core of our worship to Jehovah God.

The seraph hymn comes with the full hymns as contained in the hymn book with good look and feel, category of all hymns and easy search feature. Hymns has become mobile for mobile worship and meditation.

Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord (Ephesians 5 Vs 19)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now