screen recorder for tango free video call & chat Recorder video tango video calls and messages is a stable, high-quality screen recording app for Android that lets you record clear, smooth video from your phone screen. Thanks to its multiple features, such as screenshot, video recorder, as well as the absence of rooting, tango Recorder video master is an easy way to record tango game videos, tango video chats, tango broadcasts, etc., to make your task as easy as possible!

Authorizations

video recorder for tango Recorder video master requires access to the camera and microphone of your phone if you want to record videos or sound directly in the application. video recorder for tango Recorder video master must also access the storage in order to save the projects you are working on (the projects are saved in a folder called "tango sms appels & vido tango", so do not lose all your work if you reinstall the application or erase the data)