scanner radio - police scanner for Android

By AppixiStudio Free

Developer's Description

By AppixiStudio

This application compiles the best police and emergency scanner radio feeds from around the internet. The feed collection is curated from all of the free and available feeds from around the world.

With this Police Scanner, you can listen to police radio, EMS, emergency, fire ... radios on your smartphone.

Features:

More than 7,000 radio feeds delivered to you over Cellular Data or WiFi

Top 50 Feeds

Simple, intuitive screens

Search U.S. and international channels by country, state and county

Save your favorite channels

Category scanner radio stations

The Best Police Channels;

Chicago Police

LAPD - Code 3/Hot Shots, Air/K9 and Van Nuys/Valley Traffic

San Diego Police Dispatch

Bayamon and San Juan Police

Phoenix Police

Denver Police, Fire and EMS

City of Tulsa and Rural Police, and Fire, Tulsa County Sheriff

Ingham County Public Safety

Multnomah County Sheriff and Portland Police

Memphis Police and Shelby County Sheriff

Waterloo Regional Police

Newark Police

Amateur Repeater Los Angeles Area 147.435mhz

Cincinnati Police

Houston Police

Northwest Ohio Digital and MARCS

Fort Worth Police Dispatch

Sacramento County Sheriff and Sacramento City Police

Des Moines Metro Police

Sedgwick County Law Enforcement

Cleveland Police

City of Buffalo Police and Fire

Madison Police

Allen County Public Safety

Tucson Police and EMS

Minot Police, Sheriff, Fire, and EMS

Stockton Police

Modesto Police Dispatch channel 1

San Juan and Ponce Police, Fire and EMS

Black Hawk County Police, Fire, and EMS

Albuquerque Police and Bernalillo County Sheriff

Aurora Police and Fire

City of Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS

Anne Arundel County Police, Fire, and EMS

Akron Police Department

Amarillo Police and Fire, Randall and Potter Counties Sheriff and Fire

Hunter Valley, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour Police

NYPD Special Operations Division and Traffic

Logan Police

Evansville Police and Fire Dispatch

Philadelphia Police - Citywide

Flint Police and Fire, Genesee County Fire Dispatch

Westmoreland County Public Safety

Oxnard Police

San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff System 1

Omaha Police

Detroit Fire Department

Little Rock Police Dispatch

Allen County Public Safety

Butler County Sheriff, Police, Fire, and EMS

The audio is provided by volunteers using real scanner radios. This scanner app free is a perfect way to listen to your favorite scanner feeds.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release July 1, 2019
Date Added July 1, 2019
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 9
Downloads Last Week 0
