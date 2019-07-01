This application compiles the best police and emergency scanner radio feeds from around the internet. The feed collection is curated from all of the free and available feeds from around the world.
With this Police Scanner, you can listen to police radio, EMS, emergency, fire ... radios on your smartphone.
Features:
More than 7,000 radio feeds delivered to you over Cellular Data or WiFi
Top 50 Feeds
Simple, intuitive screens
Search U.S. and international channels by country, state and county
Save your favorite channels
Category scanner radio stations
The Best Police Channels;
Chicago Police
LAPD - Code 3/Hot Shots, Air/K9 and Van Nuys/Valley Traffic
San Diego Police Dispatch
Bayamon and San Juan Police
Phoenix Police
Denver Police, Fire and EMS
City of Tulsa and Rural Police, and Fire, Tulsa County Sheriff
Ingham County Public Safety
Multnomah County Sheriff and Portland Police
Memphis Police and Shelby County Sheriff
Waterloo Regional Police
Newark Police
Amateur Repeater Los Angeles Area 147.435mhz
Cincinnati Police
Houston Police
Northwest Ohio Digital and MARCS
Fort Worth Police Dispatch
Sacramento County Sheriff and Sacramento City Police
Des Moines Metro Police
Sedgwick County Law Enforcement
Cleveland Police
City of Buffalo Police and Fire
Madison Police
Allen County Public Safety
Tucson Police and EMS
Minot Police, Sheriff, Fire, and EMS
Stockton Police
Modesto Police Dispatch channel 1
San Juan and Ponce Police, Fire and EMS
Black Hawk County Police, Fire, and EMS
Albuquerque Police and Bernalillo County Sheriff
Aurora Police and Fire
City of Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS
Anne Arundel County Police, Fire, and EMS
Akron Police Department
Amarillo Police and Fire, Randall and Potter Counties Sheriff and Fire
Hunter Valley, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour Police
NYPD Special Operations Division and Traffic
Logan Police
Evansville Police and Fire Dispatch
Philadelphia Police - Citywide
Flint Police and Fire, Genesee County Fire Dispatch
Westmoreland County Public Safety
Oxnard Police
San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff System 1
Omaha Police
Detroit Fire Department
Little Rock Police Dispatch
Allen County Public Safety
Butler County Sheriff, Police, Fire, and EMS
The audio is provided by volunteers using real scanner radios. This scanner app free is a perfect way to listen to your favorite scanner feeds.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.