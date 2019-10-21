X

rl - the 7th in our "focus" series! (aa, uu, ff, au, rr, ao, rl, sp & th)

Figure of 8 loop. Don't cause collisions.

Just like other apps in our series, the more you get into each level, the more it changes. There are theoretically infinite ways you can complete each, it makes for great fun.

You can also top the leaderboard and earn medals! (bronze, silver and gold). There's 150 levels to solve right now, intertwined with all sorts of tweaks and surprises. You can also go back and replay any level you've already passed, at any time (Choose Level). If you're stuck on a really tricky level, skip it! (Tap Skip on the Fail Screen) If you can't wait, unlock all 150 levels and replay at your own pace! (Choose Level > Unlock All Levels)

Thanks for all your support, I hope you're enjoying the "focus" series thus far.

Handmade in Australia,

General Adaptive

