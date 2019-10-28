Get the app of ringtone free on your gadget.

differ your phone with best ringtones sounds that you can set as default ringtone, notification, alarm sound and contact ringtone.

Features of app :

~ Easy to use.

~ Offline app, does not requires internet to use.

~ Set default ringtones, notifications, alarm sounds with a single tap.

~ Make a list of your favorite ringtones and notification sounds.

~ Tap to set ringtone for incoming calls of a specific contact .

~ soundboard compatible with almost Android mobile & tablet device.

If you are Happy with our app, do not hestitate rate us 5 stars and leave a excellent feedback.