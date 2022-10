Developer's Description By FiftySeven

regrade will help you to always stay ahead of the Mercury retrograde. Always know when it's coming. Learn how to best prepare for it as well as how to handle it while it is already in effect (requires regrade pro).Download now to take advantage of:* notifications and dates of the upcoming Mercury retrogrades added to your calendar (in a separate calendar)* retrograde calendar events available on all your other iOS devices and OS X desktop (provided iCloud is enabled for the iOS Calendar on your devices)* time-sensitive and retrograde-specific advice for before, during and after each retrograde period (requires regrade pro)Don't hesitate to contact us if you have any questions:feedback@regradeapp.com