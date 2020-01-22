Evil minions and monsters want to make the planet into a square shape. get the balls to save the world. Oh yeah, that's right! Red Ball hero to the rescue! Roll, jump and bounce through 20 exciting levels full of adventure and fun. Make your way through tricky traps and defeat all monsters.get away from red balloons to balls by balls and stay safe on your path to secure the world.red ball hero is very adventurous game also redball2 hero with volume 4 and redball3hero to save world.