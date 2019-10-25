Introducing this perfect application to recovery any deleted contacts and create backup for your exiting contacts with one click

by using this application you will not be afraid to lose any number or contact, you can simply create a backup for your contacts if you not lose any of them yet, but if you already lose any numbers or you've deleted one or all your contacts by mistakes you can also restore them all back by one click.

application features:

restore all your contacts deleted from your adress book.

restore all your contacts deleted from your sim card.

create a backup file for your contacts saved in phonebook.

create a backup file for your contacts saved in sim card.

free application you're not binding to pay any cent to use this app.

how to use this application:

if you want to recover delete contacts click on "recover contacts"

if you want to create a backup to your cotacts click on "backup contacts"

finally hope this application is useful for you all, if yes please take a second to rate us, by your rate you will support us to publish more useful application.

thank you.