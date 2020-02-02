X

real car racing simulator: free driving for Android

By Nit'X Games Free

Developer's Description

By Nit'X Games

Real Racing Car Simulator: Free driving game with the fast paced racing game is specifically designed for people who like to race as an idiot with racing cars and love drift. sports cars with incredible sound It will make you crazy.

Real Racing Car Simulator: Free driving game is a super racing car simulator game that lets you compete with the world's fastest racer.

Super high-end race track with super sharp turns.

race like crazy, drive fast and fearlessly.

others chase cars with the winning stance, clash with others and beat them all.

again and again and finally beat everything. That game excited you want to drive real car on real GT racing with a sharp

turn.

Some of the features.

Sharp 3D images that give you a real sense of GT racing and driving.

Super Sonic GT Racing tracks equipped with racing.

motion sensor and touch control for better control and convenience.

5 different race tracks with different looks.

time record for each performance tracking race.

racing background music that excites you while driving.

vibrations when car crashes into any object.

The racing game is light on your phone or tablet with its light graphics, it won't load your phone and it will support the minimum configuration.

So why wait, just install and play this ultra-racing game and drive as much as you can.

I will update this game time to time, your suggestions will be helpful to me.

