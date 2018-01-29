PREGNACY TEST

Pregnancy calendar week by week is a free android app that features pregnancy test guide and real baby development countdown day by day, weight calculator week by week, and weight measure month by month.

This pregnancy tracker app plays a very significant role in pregnancy check in ensuring that parental females have both their needs and the baby development needs.

Also it can be used as a pregnancy calculator in calculating your last menstrual period and ovulation day to your expected day of delivery.

Pregnancy calendar week by week is a great app as an ovulation tracker in that it tracks when a female is likely to conceive or give birth.

The app will guide you in testing if you test negative or positive for pregnancy. Negative results indicate that you are probably not pregnant and this is obtained by a score of less than 50%. Positive test results indicate that you are probably pregnant. This is obtained by a score of more than 50%.

Features:

Pregnancy calendar week by week

Exercise guide during pregnancy

Food diet required to manage baby development

Baby development tracker week by week

Weight tracker presented by weekly line graph and monthly bar graph

Due date calculator

Notifications alerts on pregnancy week change

Pregnancy calendar week by week is an offline version

No internet is required to run this app

You need to finger out the best tips requirement for any pregnant mother for which almost are covered in this app.

The length of a normal pregnancy is anything from 37 weeks to 42 weeks; hence with this app a pregnant female will have adequate time in preparing the baby's arrival.

This app also offers adequate information on diet in terms of what to eat week by week as the pregnancy progresses.

A baby develops at a wondrous rate every week. This app will guide you on week by week baby development in uterus, from time of conception to labor and in details.

It will also show the belly size in relation to the growing baby.

A pregnant female needs exercise during pregnancy. Some of the benefits of having workout at home is that it helps to reduce backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling. This app guides you on exercises to undertake during pregnancy.

It will also guide you on how to keep fit during pregnancy, how to loose or gain weight as per the weekly pregnancy progress.

If you love a secure pregnancy tracking, this app best for you. It offers a digital tracking where you can manage pregnancy without a medical consultant or a scanners test kit which is costly. This app features among the best apps for pregnancy tracking and baby development countdown for a normal delivery.

Pregnancy calendar week by week is free for download on the store