From the earliest signs that will tell you about your pregnancy to the day of delivery, follow month by month what awaits you. Development of your baby

this app is very nessary for tracking the devlopment of your fetus week by week the application apps apps also provided scientific information on changes in the woman's body during pregnancy

pregnancy apps contains medical information for the pregnant woman:

> Functions:

1 the first trimester

2 baby week by week

3 the second trimester

4 the third trimester

5 devlop baby week by week

6 the changes that happen to a woman's body

7 dangerous drugs

8 advise for the baby

enjoy with great apps

