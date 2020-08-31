This is not your tipical pixel launcher. posidon launcher was built from scratch, to be a different experience. The ui was heavily inspired by One UI. Being designed from scratch allows this launcher to be easily optimized for big screens.

Minimal: There are constant improvements and optimizations in the ux, to make all of the settings as easy to understand as possible.

Feature-rich:

- Dock supports up to 7 columns and 3 rows of icons

- News & Notifications feed

- Vector and animated iconpack support

- App search

- Wallpaper gallery (all wallpapers are exclusive)

- 7 Fonts to choose from

- Blur behind app drawer

- Experimental desktop mode for Android 10

- A lot more

Different: This launcher doesn't have pages, it has a scrollable feed. It's UI was heavily inspired by One UI.

posidon launcher is a nonprofit project, so I wont always be able to fix everything by myself, if you want to help posidon launcher become better, you can contribute at github.com/leoxshn/posidonLauncher, or report bugs at t.me/posidonlauncher.

Also, it's not "poseidon", it's posidon.