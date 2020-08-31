Join or Sign In

posidon launcher (early access) for Android

By posidon Free

Developer's Description

By posidon

This is not your tipical pixel launcher. posidon launcher was built from scratch, to be a different experience. The ui was heavily inspired by One UI. Being designed from scratch allows this launcher to be easily optimized for big screens.

Minimal: There are constant improvements and optimizations in the ux, to make all of the settings as easy to understand as possible.

Feature-rich:

- Dock supports up to 7 columns and 3 rows of icons

- News & Notifications feed

- Vector and animated iconpack support

- App search

- Wallpaper gallery (all wallpapers are exclusive)

- 7 Fonts to choose from

- Blur behind app drawer

- Experimental desktop mode for Android 10

- A lot more

Different: This launcher doesn't have pages, it has a scrollable feed. It's UI was heavily inspired by One UI.

posidon launcher is a nonprofit project, so I wont always be able to fix everything by myself, if you want to help posidon launcher become better, you can contribute at github.com/leoxshn/posidonLauncher, or report bugs at t.me/posidonlauncher.

Also, it's not "poseidon", it's posidon.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.16

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 1.16

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
