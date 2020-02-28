Pool Test Strip Scanner simplifies reading your chemical test strip results. Just align the strip and press the button to receive your immediate results. Results are given in values and ranges to make it easier for you to keep ideal and safe chemical levels in your pool.

Other Features

- prescription feature for recommended chemical-balance remedies

- optional timer for timing your test for best accuracy

- save feature to store results and view them later

Currently supports the following test strips:

- Aquachek7

- hth 6-way

- hth 6-way (blue box)