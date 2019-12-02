X

Through a convenient step-by-step guide, plynty helps you to create a detailed, personal financial plan so you can make your retirement goals a reality.

Other ways to plan for retirement dont work for a lot of people. Financial planners cost a lot of money, and online retirement calculators leave a lot to be desired.

plynty is different. It offers a fresh approach to make this process easy, so you can see your future as clearly as you see today. Estimate your budgettwenty years in the future.

Every month, you already balance how much money you earn and spend on housing, food, and fun. With that same idea, the app helps you balance your future cashflow by comparing your lifestyle goals with your projected monthly income. Once youre set up, the app then provides personal support and advice along the way.

Our team comes from the financial industry, and our research on improving personal retirement planning has been cited in places as diverse as the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

Imagine a financial time machine. Step into the future, see what youll need, and come back with the right retirement plan. plynty can help take you there.

CREATE A RETIREMENT PLAN FROM SCRATCH

Weve broken down your retirement plan into smaller parts for you to focus on. Follow our steps to track how well youre progressing toward your dreams.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL INSIGHTS

Simulate your retirement decisions and see how even a small change in the money you spend now can help you achieve a balanced cashflow.

GET YOUR FULL FINANCIAL PICTURE

Link accounts and consolidate your data to get a detailed look into your financial future.

RECEIVE ONGOING SUPPORT

Get regular updates and suggestions for reaching your goals as you move closer to retirement.

HAVE CONFIDENCE IN YOUR DATA

plynty protects your financial data at the same level your banks do. Access to your account is protected by multi-factor authentication and our multi-layered safeguards are backed by a leading cybersecurity firm.

By downloading and using the plynty app, you agree to the plynty Terms of Service: https://plynty.com/terms.html

