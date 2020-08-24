Join or Sign In

placiibo for iOS

By Deniz Galeli Free

Developer's Description

By Deniz Galeli

placiibo is a NFC writing tool that lets you write raw binary files to NTAG215 NFC tags.

You can use these tags for a variety of purposes like access management for buildings, employee or student ids or even to implement in figurines to interact with video games that support it. The possibilities are endless and could lead to new horizons.

placiibo is your #1 choice for writing NFC tags from binary files.

Features:

- Encrypted writing to tags

- Library to import and keep track of your binary files

- Dark Mode*

- Customisable app icon*

- Writing to NTAG215 NFC tags

*Note:

placiibo doesnt provide you with binary files or encryption key, youll have to provide for these yourself

Some features are only available after an in-app purchase. The free base version of placiibo limits the amount of binaries you can add to the library and is add supported.

placiibo currently only supports NTAG215

placiibo currently only supports writing encrypted NFC tags

placiibo currently only supports encryption keys of 160 bytes

placiibo currently only supports binary files between 532 bytes and 572 bytes

placiibo currently doesn't support NDEF

