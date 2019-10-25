X

@picn2k camera for Android

By 2U $1.99

Developer's Description

By 2U

@picn2ks, one of the most beloved travel photographers, camera!

Complete your trip with the films that have his unique color tones.

#. More films every month

- Indonesia(IN) : The one wiht a edgy-yet-comforting colour tone that can deliver the beauty of the nature

- Tokyo(TK) : The best film for cherry blossom and sunsets

- Okinawa(OK) : The one that allows you to have a colorful and jazzy vibe like American Village

- Saipan(SP) : A film for you to have best pictures of a glittering sea for your vacation

- Wedding(WD) : The best film for a DIY wedding

+ Film of the month created by the photographer with his secret weapon: re-creating the vibe that the photographer captrued in some different countries.

#. Editing tips for travel pictures.

The photographers editing know-how that all the fans have been craving to know will be with you!

Have practical tips that bring your photos to life to make a daily life look like a trip.

No need anything else with its different types of editing tools!

#. Cool hidden spots only the photographer knows

Reveal hidden gems that most people dont get to but he did!

Off-the-beaten-path spots for Im not a tourist kind of person!

#. Instagram

- @picn2k : Follow to see more of his photos from trips.

- @pica.app : Follow and see pictures by PICA

#. Customer Service

- Contact us at support@pica.app

