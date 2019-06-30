The permanent tsb app is a secure, fast and easy way to bank on the go. It offers a great range of features to make accessing your money and controlling your finances effortless, giving you the time and peace of mind to get on with your life!

Simple and easy access to your accounts:

Log in using your Open24 Online Banking details. Enable Remember Open24 number to speed up logging in next time.

Quickly access the most used features from your home screen short-cuts.

Check your current and available account balances and other important information.

Access your recent and pending transactions, and up to one years transactions with the ability to filter and download to your device.

View eStatements (tablet devices only).

Banking on the go:

Instantly transfer between your accounts.

Transfer to your existing payees, and on tablet devices you can now add new payees. Schedule payments to be made at a future date.

Send Emergency Cash to an ATM: you or a friend can collect funds from any permanent tsb ATM without the need for a bank card (charges apply).

Make payments to existing bills, and on tablet devices you can now add new bills. Schedule bills to be paid at a future date.

Set up a standing order (tablet devices only).

Transfer to your existing international SWIFT payees. These payees can only be set-up by visiting a permanent tsb branch.

Manage payments i.e. view or edit details for existing payees, bill payments, standing orders, direct debits and future dated payments.

Mobile Top Up: Top up your own or someone elses prepaid mobile phone (selected operators).

Please note the updated app has a brand new icon, and you may have to add the app to your home screen again.

Accessing the app:

To log in to the permanent tsb app youll need to be a permanent tsb customer who is registered for Open24 Online Banking. To register for Open24 call us now on 1890 500 121 or +353 1 212 4101.

Accessing the app on a tablet device offers additional features which you cant get on a smartphone device, including the ability to add a payee or bill, set up a standing order or access eStatements. To access these additional features youll need to enter a security code which youll receive via SMS to your registered Irish mobile phone number. If you are not receiving your code, or to register or change your mobile number, call us now on 1890 500 121 or +353 1 212 4101.

The permanent tsb app is compatible with Android smartphone and tablet devices operating OS 4.4 and above. Youll need to have network coverage to access certain features i.e. 3G/4G or wifi. Data usage, text messages and telephone calls, shall be at your expense.

The app needs certain permissions in order to work. It needs access to your storage in order to be able to save estatements to your tablet devices, access to your contact list in order to let you pick phone numbers to top up, and access to your location in order to locate the nearest branch.

Terms and conditions apply. Find out more at permanenttsb.ie/mobile

permanent tsb p.l.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. permanent tsb p.l.c. is a tied assurance agent for Irish Life Assurance p.l.c. permanent tsb p.l.c. is a limited liability company registered in Dublin under No. 222332. The company's registered office is: permanent tsb, 56-59 St. Stephen's Green, Dublin 2.