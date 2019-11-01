This application "pentacles (talisman) 3d" represents the list of talismans for use in everyday life. Solomon was given the key and shared it with the world through his writings.

The list of talismans:

1. The Great Pentate of Solomon

2. Talisman of Happiness

3. Talisman for the Box

4. Danger protection talisman

5. Talisman for possessions treasures

6. Talisman for the taming of spirits

7. Talisman for invulnerability in war

8. Talisman for many goods

9. Talisman for liberation from bondage

10. Talisman for gaining patronage

11. Talisman to achieve the conceived

12. Talisman to stir up friendship

13. Talisman to attract or remove

14. Talisman for strengthening memory

15. Talisman for speeders and fishermen

16. Talisman of the submission of spirits of Venus

17. Talisman of the submission of Saturn's spirits

18. Talisman for increasing welfare

19. The mascot of submission to the spirits of Jupiter

20. Talisman for growing cattle

21. Talisman for speeding up the run

22. Talisman for winning favors

23. Talisman for luck

24. Talisman's ability to teach

25. Talisman for the submission of the spirits of Mars

26. Talisman for the inaccessibility of fortresses

27. Talisman of submission of salamanders

28. Talisman for removing sadness

29. Talisman to avoid injury

30. Talisman for removing fear and spoilage

31. Talisman for the winners in the processes

32. Talisman for strengthening the natural heat

33. Talisman for counteracting poison and magic

34. Talisman for safe travels

35. Talisman for curing diseases

36. Talisman for good luck in trading and playing

37. Talisman for curing paralysisg

38. Talisman for submission to the spirits of Sagittarius

39. Talisman to avoid stealing

40. Talisman for the success of buildings

41. Talisman for fast walking

42. Charm to change the weather

