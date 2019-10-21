p0rtals is a free, location-based information sharing app. We limit the sharing of photos and messages to a specific spot on the ground, encouraging richer discussions based on shared locations. Connect with people based on a location instead of your social network!

When within the boundary of a p0rtal, users can post messages and photos that will only be viewable by current (or future) visitors to that p0rtal. Or, if you're not within the boundary of a p0rtal, create a new one!

Splash Screen image License:

Copyright (c) 2019, Casey Berg

Photo Editor License:

Copyright (c) 2018 Burhanuddin Rashid

