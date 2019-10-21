X

p0rtals for Android

By p0rtals Free

Developer's Description

By p0rtals

p0rtals is a free, location-based information sharing app. We limit the sharing of photos and messages to a specific spot on the ground, encouraging richer discussions based on shared locations. Connect with people based on a location instead of your social network!

When within the boundary of a p0rtal, users can post messages and photos that will only be viewable by current (or future) visitors to that p0rtal. Or, if you're not within the boundary of a p0rtal, create a new one!

Splash Screen image License:

Copyright (c) 2019, Casey Berg

Photo Editor License:

Copyright (c) 2018 Burhanuddin Rashid

Photo editor Permission: Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

Privacy Policy: https://www.p0rtals.com/privacy-policy

Terms of Use: https://www.p0rtals.com/terms-of-use

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.4

General

Release October 21, 2019
Date Added October 21, 2019
Version 1.3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping