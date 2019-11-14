Personalize your phone with the best of ozzy osbourne ringtones free songs that you can set as default ringtone, notification, alarm sound and contact ringtone.
ozzy osbourne ringtones features:
- Easy & does not requires internet to use.
- Set as default ringtones, notifications sound , alarm sound & contact ringtone.
- Make a list of your favorite ozzy osbourne free ringtones and notification sounds.
- download for free and share with your friends via e-mail or other Social media.
- set your favorite ringtone for incoming calls of a specific contact .
- this free ozzy osbourne ringtones compatible with 99% Android mobile & tablet device;
this app includes variety of ozzy osbourne songs like:
Bark At The Moon
Black Rain
Changes ringtone,
Crazy Babies
Crazy Train ringtone,
Crucify The Dead
Dee
Dreamer
Flying High Again
Goodbye To Romance
I Dont Know
I Dont Wanna Stop
I Just Want You
Let It Die
Let Me Hear You Scream
Mama Im Coming Home
Mr Crowley
Mr Tinkertrain
No More Tears
Not Going Away
Ozzy Laughter
Perry Mason Chorus
Road To Nowhere
See You On The Other Side
Shot In The Dark
Silver 11
The Almighty Dollar
Time After Time
Trap Door
Walk On Water
& more!
About the singer:
John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne is an English singer, songwriter and actor. He rose to prominence during the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. He was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 and went on to have a successful solo career, releasing 11 studio albums, the first seven of which were all awarded multi-platinum certifications in the US.
Don't forget to rate! It helps us keep the sounds coming!
Thank you very much!
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.