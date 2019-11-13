X

org play for Android

By karsoft Free

Developer's Description

By karsoft

PLAY ORG

We created a perfect and original organ.

You will have a lot of fun with this great application that has a lot of different sound effects in it .. you will be cheerful when playing org and you will benefit from org wonderful entertainment ..

- It's a free app

-HD appearance

We are bringing you with your rhythms you will not be able to enjoy with the real organ piano ..

- Full keyboard

- Studio sound quality

- Excellent real piano / keyboard set

-You can play the extra note in the same place.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.7.13

General

Release November 13, 2019
Date Added November 13, 2019
Version 7.7.13

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping