X

open biometric for iOS

By ekey biometric systems GmbH Free

Developer's Description

By ekey biometric systems GmbH

The open bimetric app is a program for controlling and managing a bluetooth finger scanner. All of the key functions of the biometric finger scanner access control system can be set in a flash via your smartphone.

In just a few clicks, you can create new users or delete authorizations, enroll user fingers, or add photos to user records. Simple, convenient, and secure.

The pairing and encryption of the data packages between the finger scanner and smartphone ensure maximum security. Thanks to the mandatory and freely selectable 4 to 6-digit app security code, your smartphone cannot be used as a key by unauthorized persons if it is stolen.

MAIN FUNCTIONS

Security and system:

- Entering or changing security codes

- Entering or changing security user coupling codes

- Authorizing administrators

- Resetting the system to default settings

User administration:

- Creating or deleting users

- Enabling and disabling users

- Adding user photos

- Scanning in and assigning user fingers

System settings:

- Setting access and relay switch times

- Setting LED brightness

- Enabling/disabling Bluetooth of the finger scanner

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3

General

Release August 27, 2019
Date Added August 27, 2019
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad Wi-Fi (3rd generation), iPad (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Wi-Fi (4th generation), iPad (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini Wi-Fi, iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 16
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping