The open bimetric app is a program for controlling and managing a bluetooth finger scanner. All of the key functions of the biometric finger scanner access control system can be set in a flash via your smartphone.

In just a few clicks, you can create new users or delete authorizations, enroll user fingers, or add photos to user records. Simple, convenient, and secure.

The pairing and encryption of the data packages between the finger scanner and smartphone ensure maximum security. Thanks to the mandatory and freely selectable 4 to 6-digit app security code, your smartphone cannot be used as a key by unauthorized persons if it is stolen.

MAIN FUNCTIONS

Security and system:

- Entering or changing security codes

- Entering or changing security user coupling codes

- Authorizing administrators

- Resetting the system to default settings

User administration:

- Creating or deleting users

- Enabling and disabling users

- Adding user photos

- Scanning in and assigning user fingers

System settings:

- Setting access and relay switch times

- Setting LED brightness

- Enabling/disabling Bluetooth of the finger scanner