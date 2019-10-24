3 preset klwp Ocean fore klwp Live wallpaper

This is not standalone app.

Please install the following apps first if you don't have :

- KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.wallpaper

- KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker Pro Key

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.wallpaper.pro

- Nova Launcher Home

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.teslacoilsw.launcher

SETUPS

(0. Install KLWP and Nova Launcher)

1. Open KLWP and tap the menu icon in the top left corner.

2. In menu, choose the folder icon (maybe on the top of the menu list)

3. Switch to the 'installed' tab and choose 'ocean_klwp'.

4. After the template is loaded, Tap the 'save' icon to apply the template, then set KLWP as a wallpaper.

5. In Nova Launcher, set screen count to 2

Done! Enjoy!

If you have any questions, send me email.

ghanodevelop@gmail.com

I will answer as soon as possible.