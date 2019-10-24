X

ocean klwp theme for Android

By Ghano DZpro $0.99

Developer's Description

By Ghano DZpro

3 preset klwp Ocean fore klwp Live wallpaper

This is not standalone app.

Please install the following apps first if you don't have :

- KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.wallpaper

- KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker Pro Key

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.wallpaper.pro

- Nova Launcher Home

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.teslacoilsw.launcher

SETUPS

(0. Install KLWP and Nova Launcher)

1. Open KLWP and tap the menu icon in the top left corner.

2. In menu, choose the folder icon (maybe on the top of the menu list)

3. Switch to the 'installed' tab and choose 'ocean_klwp'.

4. After the template is loaded, Tap the 'save' icon to apply the template, then set KLWP as a wallpaper.

5. In Nova Launcher, set screen count to 2

Done! Enjoy!

If you have any questions, send me email.

ghanodevelop@gmail.com

I will answer as soon as possible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version v2019.Jun.14.11

General

Release October 24, 2019
Date Added October 24, 2019
Version v2019.Jun.14.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
