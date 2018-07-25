X

obey cabs family for Android

Obey Cab is an on-demand taxi app solution, based on GPS which is connecting the drivers who are willing to provide services continuously to the passengers. It helps drivers to utilize their ideal time and be available wherever the service is required. This model has completed transformed the traditional taxi service business.

HOW IT WORKS

1- Search Nearest Cab

2- Enter Destination

3- Book Your Cab

FEATURES

* No Cancellation Charge

* Later Booking

* Car Rental Packages

* Fare Estimation

* Pay in app

* Track your ride

* Free chat with driver through app

* Rate your driver

. Free Net on Boarding

Download Obey Cabs and experience the best features of our taxi booking app yourself. We are the ultimate trusted companion whenever you need to order a cab, making your journey a safe, seamless experience.

