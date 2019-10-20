the nora fleming experience goes mobile with an iOS app that manages your collection and assists with perfect gift-giving whenever and wherever you need it.

our app makes it possible to

- browse the current selection of minis, bases, and pillows

- keep you in the loop on the latest product releases

- add items to your wish list

- keep track of your entire nora fleming collection

- find a thoughtful gift for other nora fleming VIPs

- allow someone else to find that special gift for you