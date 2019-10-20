X

nora fleming for iOS

By Miles Christensen Free

Developer's Description

By Miles Christensen

the nora fleming experience goes mobile with an iOS app that manages your collection and assists with perfect gift-giving whenever and wherever you need it.

our app makes it possible to

- browse the current selection of minis, bases, and pillows

- keep you in the loop on the latest product releases

- add items to your wish list

- keep track of your entire nora fleming collection

- find a thoughtful gift for other nora fleming VIPs

- allow someone else to find that special gift for you

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 20, 2019
Date Added October 20, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
