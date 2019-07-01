nkoda is really clever; its like a view into the future of making music. Sir Simon Rattle.

As the worlds greatest sheet music library on subscription, nkoda changes the way music is accessed, studied, practiced and played.

The nkoda library encompasses over 500 years of music from classical to contemporary. Get unlimited access to licensed scores and parts for almost any instrument.

30 million pages of sheet music

110,000 titles across all genres

80+ leading publishers (and counting)

Features:

Explore 30 million pages of digital sheet music

Play from the best editions on any device

Mark-up and personalize every page

Access your scores and parts offline

Share your markings with other musicians

Curate and create your own playlists

The nkoda app also offers Bluetooth pedal compatibility so you can turn pages hands-free while you play. Already have your own scores? Upload and edit them in the sheet music reader.

Available in multiple languages (Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish)

