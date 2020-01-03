X

nightguard for iOS

By etrada Free

Developer's Description

By etrada

Disclaimer!

Don't use this App for medical decisions. It comes with absolutely no warranty. Use it at your own risk!

Nightguard is an app that displays your blood glucose values from the Nightscout backend.

It is a native iOS App with support for the Apple Watch.

Features are:

- Define a range of acceptable blood glucose values.

- Whenever your values are out of range you will be alerted.

- You can snooze the alerts all the time and for a defined time period.

- You can reactivate the alerts all the time.

- You can activate alerts if the values are rising or falling too fast.

- The app displays yesterdays values as an overlay chart. This way you have a hint about how your values could behave in the future.

- Tune your basal rates with the statistics function to overlay different days

For the alarms to work the app has to be active. So you can enable a screen lock that keeps the app running all night long.

Have a look at www.nightscout.info for more information about how to setup your own Nightscout backend.

