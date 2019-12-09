This Navigation Key app provides several features and colors to make awesome navigation bar.

navigation bar customize - Navigation Control bar is a nice little navigation bar which you can place anywhere on screen for easy access . it also enables you to customize your navigation bar by selecting and applying different themes on navigation bar. Navigation Control bar is designed to be as simple as possible . Navigation control bar offers the back button , home button and recents button along with an added button to move the navigation bar animation to the area of screen where you want it.

navigation bar (back home recent button) application special design for use navigation bar for all mobile users.Custom Navigation Bar application which helps you to change your navigation bar while using your mobile and any button will be broken.it can replace a failed and broken button for those people who have trouble using buttons or navigation bar panel is not working properly.and Custom Navigation Bar

This Soft Key Home Back Button app provides handy soft keys that simulate the three navigation buttons: Back, Home and Recent. It is easy to use and requires very low permission. It automatically starts when the device boots up and runs in the background.

Features : -

Ability to move navigation bar to anywhere on screen

Long press action for back, home, recent buttons

Navigation bar is always displayed on top of other apps

tap On/Off button to easily on and off the custom navigation control bar

Ability to set navigation bar size with height

Auto hide navigation bar

Add rounded corners to navigation bar.

Separate settings for individual navigation buttons on screen hide.

best navigation system - Navigation Bar Button is a nice little navigation bar which you can place anywhere on screen for easy access. It also enables you to customize your navigation bar customize by selecting and applying different themes on navigation bar customize. Navigation Control bar is designed to be as simple as possible. Navigation Bar Customize offers the back button, home button and recent button along with an added button to move the navigation bar soft keys to the area of screen where you want it as custom navigation bar - navbar customize. In this navigation bar customize no root all functionality is custom set. Also navigation bar customize root and also navigation bar customize s9 of navigation bar colour changer.

How to use :-

- Open app, enable permissions if asked

- Set location, size ...

- Click "Settings-Accessibility" button

- Find "SoftKey - Back Home Button" and enable it.

Navigation Bar Buttons can save your physical button from damage. and Soft Key Pro can be used to replace a damaged,broken and unresponsive buttons for those people who had problems using physical buttons. and Gesture Control - Next level navigation,Simple Control