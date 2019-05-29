X

mydlink for iOS

By D-Link International Free

Developer's Description

By D-Link International

NEED MULTIPLE CAMERA-VIEWS AT A GLANCE?

Weve got you covered with Multiview. Now you can view multiple cameras feeds at the same time

Get a quick overview of whats happening around the house

---

Cloud Recording Paid Plans(Price for reference only, local currencies applies)

Basic

Event recording, 7 days and up to 3 cameras.

USD $2.49 Monthly, USD $24.99 Yearly

Premium

Event recording, 14 days and up to 5 cameras

USD $4.99 Monthly, USD $49.99 Yearly

Pro

Event recording, 30 days and up to 10 cameras

USD $9.99 Monthly, USD $99.99 Yearly

---

Your payment will be charged to your iTunes Account once you confirm your purchase. Your iTunes account will be charged again when your subscription automatically renews at the end of your current subscription period unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours prior to end of the current period. You can manage or turn off auto-renew in your Apple ID Account Settings any time after purchase.

---

Privacy Policy: https://d1rvtd08ngd4ef.cloudfront.net/new%20mydlink/privacy_and_tos/privacy_policy_content.html

Terms of Use: https://d1rvtd08ngd4ef.cloudfront.net/new%20mydlink/privacy_and_tos/terms_of_use_content.html

If you are experiencing issues, contact mydlinksupport@dlinkcorp.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8.0

General

Release May 29, 2019
Date Added May 29, 2019
Version 1.8.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 18
Downloads Last Week 0
