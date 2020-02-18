This app requires your educational institution to have a myday subscription.

The myday mobile app provides an easy-to-use, personalised and effective system for you to manage everything you need to make a success of your learning. The app provides you with everything you need in one place and with notifications to keep you updated, myday will be your go-to app for your learning and education experience.

The myday app builds upon your current experience of the desktop site, providing access to the same apps and data, for a seamless experience - any changes you make to the mobile dashboard on your desktop will be synced to the mobile app to make personalisation super-easy.

Features include:

VLE integration provides details of your assignments and courses, as well as notification of assignment deadlines and grades.

Full access to timetables so you can see where you need to be and when, as well as notifications if anything changes.

Offline access allows access to most apps when browsing offline

Library account keep up-to-date with your borrowing history and reservations, as well as receive notifications when a reserved book is available, or overdue notices.

Email access to a light version of your mail client so you can keep track of emails

Balances you can check how much print credit you have, as well as your catering balance.