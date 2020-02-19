X

my toolkit sim card manager application for Android

By crazy-tech Free

Developer's Description

By crazy-tech

My SIM Toolkit Application is very easy and fast to view SIM card information for your android phone ( SAMSUNG,sony,oppo,lg,.....) . My SIM Toolkit Application can Import or Export and Delete or Add new Phone number. Sent message or make a call from this app. My SIM Toolkit Manager An application that helps manage the SIM card easily and simple. Facilitate the management of information on the SIM card by manage your contacts. And provides information that is useful. It gives also the ability to manage the SIM card easily.

Very Easy and Fast to

View SIM Card Information.

Import and Export Phone number.

Delete or Add new Phone number.

Multi Delete Phone number.

Sent message or make a call from this app.

Copy number and text into clipboard.

MAIN FEATURE:

Manage Sim contact number.

Back up SIM phone number into Sdcard.

Import phone number from Sdcard to your mobile phone.

Add new phone number.

NETWORK AND SIM CARD INFORMATION:

Phone type.

SIM Serial number.

SIM Operator.

SIM Country of origin.

SIM IMSI.

Device Id (IMEI/MEID/ESN)

IMEI SV.

Network type.

Active Roaming.

Network provider etc

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

