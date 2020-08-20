Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

multi color for facebook 2020 for Android

By Dan Iska Free

Developer's Description

By Dan Iska

Multi Color For Facebook - Multi Color Theme app through make your Facebook different from everyone. There is no need to pay any little fees to use the application just log in with your personal ID or also have new users than create your ID and start free to use application.

Faster Lite for Facebook - Color for Facebbok application which has the option to make unique your Facebook with many more colors. Now no boring chat with Facebook installs this application and start to make your Facebook accounts more unique. Application has all are best colors with that you can change your daily Facebook colors with different colors.

MAIN FEATURES

Browse your facebook in new color.

Is this app fourteen color available.

Different types of color like red, yellow, green , black, orangne, bule, Violet etc.

Application have best colors like.

Easy and simpal to use.

Make multiple colors Facebook

Popular hashtags

Origin color for Facebook

Yellow color for Facebook

Pink color for Facebook

Purple color for Facebook

Black color for Facebook

Green color for Facebook

Blue Gray color for Facebook

Gray color for Facebook

Brown color for Facebook

Deep Orange color for Facebook

Orange color for Facebook

Amber color for Facebook

Yellow color for Facebook

Lime color for Facebook

Light Green color for Facebook

Teal color for Facebook

Cyan color for Facebook

Indigo color for Facebook

Deep Purple color for Facebook

Red color for Facebook

Themes for Facebook.

Color theme for Facebook.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now