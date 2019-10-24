Modstep

Introducing Modstep, Modulation Monster and the first full-blown MIDI sequencer for the iPad. Modstep allows you to create music and jam with your iPad and your favorite IAA Apps, Audio Units, Mac and PC software and MIDI hardware as well as the internal drum sampler and synth. Use it as the centerpiece of your setup to create and perform music on the go, in the studio and on stage.

"If youre looking for a versatile, adaptable MIDI sequencer for iOS, Modstep comes highly recommended"

Sound On Sound

Modstep could change how an iPad fits into your music making

CDM

If youve ever dreamed of a touchscreen brain for your studio, this is it. FACTMag

"Modstep is a great step forward for step sequencing.

Audionewsroom

FEATURES:

-Session-style MIDI sequencer with unlimited tracks & scenes.

-Play individual clips or whole scenes, or use the included arrangement features to manage more sophisticated song-structures.

-Clips are pattern based which allows quick edits on the fly. Set a variable speed per pattern.

-Edit clips with either the Step Sequencer or the Piano Roll

-Step Sequencer with active steps and step-shifting.

-Piano Roll with variable quantization including triplets, access to modulations, velocities and scales.

-Everything can be edited, arranged, modulated or changed in real-time.

-Note Repeat from 1-48th to 1/4th.

-Global Swing

-Unlimited MIDI & Audio tracks - only restricted by the power of your iPad.

-Tempo range from 20 to 999bpm.

-Sync via Ableton Link.

-Stable and low-latency MIDI Clock In & Out with latency adjustment.

-Trigger out

-integrated global keyboard with scales & drum-pads allow quick recording of individual tracks with a single surface.

-Use an external controller or keyboard to control, record or play any given track.

-Midi mappable via external MIDI controllers

-Internal additive synth with up to 64 harmonics per voice, 3-band eq, delay, reverb, lfo and detune.

-Internal sampler with pitch, volume, reverse, fx per slot, 3 band-eq, delay and reverb.

-Integrate any IAA compatible app or Audio Unit as an instrument or effect.

-unlimited number of effects per track.

-Audiobus support.

-convenient plugin management via drag and drop.

-Integrated mixer with Arm, Mute, Solo per track

-Any loaded instrument or external MIDI hardware is completely modulatable via CCs.

-Up to 128 CC modulations per track.

-Audio and MIDI streaming directly via charger cable to Mac and PC using studiomux technology

-Export sample perfect loops of audio per track. Choose which channels to record. The internal quantization will make sure they are sample-perfect and ready for any DAW.

-Import / Export of MIDI files.

-Import / Export of Audio & MIDI files via AudioShare.

-A sophisticated template system allows quick setup of tracks to control external MIDI hardware, apps or plugins.

-Includes many preconfigured templates for popular external hardware.

-Template editor to create your own templates for IAA Apps, desktop Apps and external MIDI devices

-Supports all MIDI interfaces for the iPad

-Works on all iPads (iPad 1 restricted to MIDI only)

Requirements:

iOS 8 or later

for audio and MIDI streaming to a Mac or PC, the studiomux server software is required: get the latest for free at studiomux.net

Manual:

You can find the manual here: http://www.modstep.net/manual