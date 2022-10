mika:timing is the world's leading time keeper of various sports events around the world. Road races, marathons, triathlons or cycling events trust in mika:timing.Athletes participating in one of our sports events are now able to enrich their position information during the event. The mika:tracking app automatically uploads the GPS data periodically to our secure servers. The athlete's position visible online is then updated more accurate according to the GPS location.Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.