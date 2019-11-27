X

mfine puts primary care in your palm. It is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered healthcare platform that helps you connect with top doctors from the best hospitals online in under 60 seconds.

Advantages of using mfine

1. Easy connectivity to top doctors online

2. Chat and video consultations with doctors across all specialities and super specialities

3. Free follow-ups with the doctor online or at the hospital for up to 7 days

4. Health records stored securely on the app

5. Medicine reminders

6. Continuous monitoring and proactive care

7. Highly experienced and trusted doctors providing both online consultations & second opinions on surgery, treatment and diagnosis.

Specialities

General Medicine, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Orthopedics, Diet and Nutrition, Dermatology

Super Specialities

Cardiology, Pulmonology, Urology, General Surgery, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Oncology, Fertility

Additional Benefits

1. Follow up with your doctor at the hospital post-consultation.

2. Subscription-based health care packages that suit the medical need of you and your family.

3. Health checkups and body tests in the comfort of your home.

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

