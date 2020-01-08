X

media player classic for android for Android

Developer's Description

media player classic for android is a professional video player play your videos and your movies that you have on your phone .

The media player classic for android application is amazing tools to play hd ALL video formats as different type , this application is a special tools with special features .

About The special key features of the classic media play

* Amazing classic media play

* Easy application Video Player for android tablet .

* sample Video Player for android phone .

* Is a 4k video player that support and compatible with 4k quality option .

* 1080p HD Video Player support the 1080 quality hd .

* Is a media player and Music player at the same moment ( the Music Player option don't support any editing function or equalizer ) .

* Compatible Video Player All Format : mp4 - mov - avi - flv etc...

* Etc...

Guide to use this media player classic for android :

1- Install your mp4 Player apk .

2- Open the application and read at first all privacy.

3- Select your favorite HD video playing .

4- Click play .

5- Use Movie player function to play your movies .

6- If you are interesed by Music Player function , select music or audio to test and check it .

7- Share this tools with your friend interesed by this Video player hd .

What's new in version 3.9.0

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 3.9.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Total Downloads 27
Downloads Last Week 3
