media player classic for android is a professional video player play your videos and your movies that you have on your phone .

The media player classic for android application is amazing tools to play hd ALL video formats as different type , this application is a special tools with special features .

About The special key features of the classic media play

* Amazing classic media play

* Easy application Video Player for android tablet .

* sample Video Player for android phone .

* Is a 4k video player that support and compatible with 4k quality option .

* 1080p HD Video Player support the 1080 quality hd .

* Is a media player and Music player at the same moment ( the Music Player option don't support any editing function or equalizer ) .

* Compatible Video Player All Format : mp4 - mov - avi - flv etc...

* Etc...

Guide to use this media player classic for android :

1- Install your mp4 Player apk .

2- Open the application and read at first all privacy.

3- Select your favorite HD video playing .

4- Click play .

5- Use Movie player function to play your movies .

6- If you are interesed by Music Player function , select music or audio to test and check it .

7- Share this tools with your friend interesed by this Video player hd .